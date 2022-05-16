Unique Features of the Quran: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:3-4) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Unique Features of the Quran

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:3-4)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

نَزَّلَ عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ بِالْحَقِّ مُصَدِّقًا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ وَأَنزَلَ التَّوْرَاةَ وَالْإِنجِيلَ ‎﴿٣﴾‏ مِن قَبْلُ هُدًى لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَنزَلَ الْفُرْقَانَ ۗ إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ شَدِيدٌ ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَزِيزٌ ذُو انتِقَامٍ ‎﴿٤﴾

3:3 He revealed to you the Book with the Truth, confirming what came before it; and He sent down the Taurat and the Injeel.

3:4 Aforetime, as guidance for mankind; and He revealed the Criterion. Those who have rejected Allah’s signs will have a severe punishment. Allah is Mighty, the Lord of retribution.

Commentary:

The Ever-Living (الْحَيُّ) God, the Self-Subsisting by Whom all subsist (الْقَيُّومُ) looks after and manages affairs of His creation comprehensively and perfectly. He has revealed the Book (الْكِتَابَ), the Quran, and before that, the Taurat and Injeel to guide humankind. He also has revealed the Criterion (الْفُرْقَانَ):

اللَّهُ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ الْحَيُّ الْقَيُّومُ ‎﴿٢﴾‏ نَزَّلَ عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ … وَأَنزَلَ التَّوْرَاةَ وَالْإِنجِيلَ ‎﴿٣﴾‏ مِن قَبْلُ هُدًى لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَنزَلَ الْفُرْقَانَ ۗ … ‎﴿٤﴾

3:3-4 Allah, there is no god except Him, the Ever-Living, the Self-subsisting by Whom all subsist; He revealed to you the Book … He revealed to you the Book with the Truth, …; and He sent down the Taurat and the Injeel. Aforetime, as guidance for mankind; and He revealed the Criterion.

The Quran has two unique features. First, it is concurrent with the truth (بِالْحَقِّ). Thus, it is free from deceit, deception, and falsehood. The preposition “bi” (بِ=with) in “bil-haqi” (بِالْحَقِّ) means with (accompanied) truth[1]. Second, the Quran confirms the divine books that came before it: the Taurat and the Injeel (مُصَدِّقًا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ). Taurat in Hebrew means ‘‘law’’, and Injeel is the Arabic translation of a Greek word meaning “good news” or gospel. How does the Quran confirm the truth or correctness of the Taurat and the Injeel?

The verse under discussion acknowledges that the Taurat and Injeel are divine books revealed for the guidance of humankind:

… وَأَنزَلَ التَّوْرَاةَ وَالْإِنجِيلَ ‎مِن قَبْلُ هُدًى لِّلنَّاسِ … ‎﴿٤﴾

3:3 He sent down the Taurat and the Injeel aforetime, as guidance for mankind.

Also, the Quran asserts that the Jews and Christians tempered and distorted the Taurat and Injeel, see, for instance, verses 5-11:14 (Al-Ma’ida):

وَلَقَدْ أَخَذَ اللَّهُ مِيثَاقَ بَنِي إِسْرَائِيلَ … ‎﴿١٢﴾‏ … يُحَرِّفُونَ الْكَلِمَ عَن مَّوَاضِعِهِ ۙ وَنَسُوا حَظًّا مِّمَّا ذُكِّرُوا بِهِ ۚ … ‎﴿١٣﴾‏ وَمِنَ الَّذِينَ قَالُوا إِنَّا نَصَارَىٰ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَاقَهُمْ فَنَسُوا حَظًّا مِّمَّا ذُكِّرُوا بِهِ …. ‎﴿١٤﴾

5:12:14 And Allah had already taken a covenant from the Children of Israel, …. They distort words from their (proper) usages and have forgotten a portion of that of which they were reminded. …. And from those who say, “We are Christians” We took their covenant; but they forgot a portion of that of which they were reminded….

For instance, the doctrine of the Trinity, which the Qur’an categorically rejects, is clear evidence of distortion in the Injeel, see verse 5:73 (Al-Ma’ida):

قَدْ كَفَرَ الَّذِينَ قَالُوا إِنَّ اللَّهَ ثَالِثُ ثَلَاثَةٍ ۘ وَمَا مِنْ إِلَٰهٍ إِلَّا إِلَٰهٌ وَاحِدٌ ۚ وَإِن لَّمْ يَنتَهُوا عَمَّا يَقُولُونَ لَيَمَسَّنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِنْهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٧٣﴾‏

7:73 They have certainly disbelieved who say, “Allah is the third of three.” And there is no god except one God. And if they do not desist from what they are saying, there will surely afflict the disbelievers among them a painful punishment.

However, not everything in the Taurat and the Injeel are false. There are truths in the existing Taurat and the Injeel. For example, the Qur’an acknowledges that the Prophet’s characteristics (SAWA) were written in the Taurat and Injeel that were available to Jews and Christians. For instance, see verse 5:257 (Al-A’raf):

الَّذِينَ يَتَّبِعُونَ الرَّسُولَ النَّبِيَّ الْأُمِّيَّ الَّذِي يَجِدُونَهُ مَكْتُوبًا عِندَهُمْ فِي التَّوْرَاةِ وَالْإِنجِيلِ … ‎﴿١٥٧﴾

5:157 Those who follow the Messenger, the unlettered prophet, whom they find written in what they have of the Taurat and the Injeel…

In conclusion, the Qur’an confirms that the attributes and characteristics of the Prophet (SAWA) agreed with the prophesied prophet description written in the Taurat and the Injeel[2]. History shows that no one amongst the People of the Book ever denied the proclamations.

Those who disbelieve Allah’s signs (إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ) will face severe chastisement for their wrongdoings (لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ شَدِيدٌ). Allah is Mighty (وَاللَّهُ عَزِيزٌ) and the Lord of retribution (ذُو انتِقَامٍ).

“Aziz” (عَزِيزٌ) means hard and difficult. Therefore, the land that is difficult to cross is called “Azaz” (عَزاز). It also means:

Anything that is difficult to access due to scarcity

A dear and well-respected individual

A strong and mighty ruler who is difficult or impossible to overpower. “Aziz” (عَزِيزٌ) is one of the names of Allah (SWT) and means Almighty.

“Retribution” (انتِقَامٍ) in today’s language means punishment inflicted on someone as vengeance for a wrong or criminal act. However, it was initially meant to “punish the sinner,” and punishing the arrogant and oppressive sinners is undoubtedly not only a good deed but abandoning them is against justice and wisdom.

Al-Furq an ( الْفُرْقَانَ ) :

Al-Furqan (الْفُرْقَانَ) means what discerns between the truth and falsehood and is translated to the criterion. For instance, (يَوْمَ الْفُرْقَانِ) verse 8:42 (Al-Anfal) means the day when the truth was distinguished from the false. In verse 8:29 (Al-Anfal) means (فُرْقَانً) means a criterion that helps believers discern between good and evil (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَتَّقُوا اللَّهَ يَجْعَل لَّكُمْ فُرْقَانًا).

The criterion could be:

The divine books

Wisdom, knowledge, and virtues

Rules and standards in the divine religion that man could use to discern right from wrong, live morally upright and establish justice in society[3]. The latter is called “the Balance” (الْمِيزَانَ) in verse 57:25 (Al-Hadid).

For instance, in verse 21:48 (Al-Anbiya), the Criterion (الْفُرْقَانَ) implies the Taurat, wisdom and virtues given to Prophet Musa (as) and his brother Haroun (AS):

وَلَقَدْ آتَيْنَا مُوسَىٰ وَهَارُونَ الْفُرْقَانَ وَضِيَاءً وَذِكْرًا لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ‎﴿٤٨﴾

21:48 And We had already given Moses and Aaron the criterion and a light and a reminder for the righteous

In verse 2:53 (Al-Baqara), there is a difference between the Criterion (الْفُرْقَانَ) and the Book (الْكِتَابَ). Hence, the Criterion (الْفُرْقَانَ) may imply only knowledge, insight, and virtues:

وَإِذْ آتَيْنَا مُوسَى الْكِتَابَ وَالْفُرْقَانَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ ‎﴿٥٣﴾

2:53 And (recall) when We gave Moses the Scripture and criterion that perhaps you would be guided.

In verse 57:25 (Al-Hadid), the Book and the Balance (الْكِتَابَ وَالْمِيزَانَ) is mentioned instead of the Book and the Criterion (الْكِتَابَ وَالْفُرْقَانَ). Hence, (الْمِيزَانَ) has the same connotation as the Criterion (الْفُرْقَانَ)[4]:

لَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا رُسُلَنَا بِالْبَيِّنَاتِ وَأَنزَلْنَا مَعَهُمُ الْكِتَابَ وَالْمِيزَانَ لِيَقُومَ النَّاسُ بِالْقِسْطِ ۖ …‎﴿٢٥﴾‏

57:25 We have already sent Our messengers with clear evidence and sent down with them the Scripture and the balance that the people may maintain (their affairs) in justice…

“The Balance” (الْمِيزَانَ) refers to the divine religion that judges between people with truth, justice, and equity while inviting people to the servitude of God.

Prosperity as Explained by the Quran

In the Qur’an’s view, a man who disregards his Lord experiences a hard life, though he may have a comfortable lifestyle. Verse 20:124 (Ta-Ha) says:

وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَن ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنكًا وَنَحْشُرُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ أَعْمَىٰ ‎﴿١٢٤﴾‏

20:124 And whoever turns away from My remembrance– then he indeed for him (لَهُ) is straitened (ضَنكًا) life (مَعِيشَةً), he will have a depressed life, and We will gather him on the Day of Resurrection blind.”

On the other hand, wealth and children, which we consider blessings, verse 9:85 (At-Tawba) regards them as chastisements:

وَلَا تُعْجِبْكَ أَمْوَالُهُمْ وَأَوْلَادُهُمْ ۚ إِنَّمَا يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ أَن يُعَذِّبَهُم بِهَا فِي الدُّنْيَا وَتَزْهَقَ أَنفُسُهُمْ وَهُمْ كَافِرُونَ ‎﴿٨٥﴾‏

9:85 And let not their properties and their children impress you; Allah only wishes to chastise them with these in this world and (that) their souls may depart (وَتَزْهَقَ) while they are unbelievers.

The definition of prosperity and misfortune depends on our worldviews. A man with a materialistic outlook strives for wealth, power, and prestige and ignores the virtues of morals. On the contrary, prosperity and happiness for a man of God is closeness to Allah (SWT) and, misery is being away from Him. In Dua Kumail, we recite:

فَهَبْنِي يَا إِلَهِي وَسَيِّدِي وَمَوْلاي وَرَبِّي صَبَرْتُ عَلَى عَذَابِكَ فَكَيْفَ أَصْبِرُ عَلَى فِرَاقِكَ

Then suppose, My God, my Master, my Protector, and my Lord that I can endure Your (physical) chastisement, how can I endure separation from You, which is the spiritual chastisement?

Qaroun (قَارُونَ) was an affluent person from the Children of Israel. He was gifted an enormous treasure, so much so that carrying the keys to his wealth was a burden reserved for the strongest of strong men[5]. The righteous people amongst the Children of Israel advised him to seek prosperity in the life of Hereafter by spending his wealth in helping the poor, needy and destitute. He rebuked them and stated that he earned his wealth through his skill and refused to share with his kin. He disregarded the fact that Allah is the actual owner[6] of any wealth, and he was simply a trustee of God’s wealth on Earth[7].

When Qaroun appeared amongst his people to show off his wealth, people who were watching the Qaroun’s parade wished they had a similar fortune.

… ۖ قَالَ الَّذِينَ يُرِيدُونَ الْحَيَاةَ الدُّنْيَا يَا لَيْتَ لَنَا مِثْلَ مَا أُوتِيَ قَارُونُ إِنَّهُ لَذُو حَظٍّ عَظِيمٍ ‎﴿٧٩﴾‏

28:76 …Those who desired the worldly life said, “Oh, would that we had like what was given to Qarun. Indeed, he is the owner (لَذُو) of a great fortune (حَظٍّ).

(يَا لَيْتَ) would that, (لَنَا) for us (مِثْلَ) the like (مَا) what (أُوتِيَ) has been given Qaron

The people of God with proper knowledge knew that prosperity is divine reward, not worldly. They said that Allah’s reward is better for those who believe in Allah (SWT) and participate in righteousness.

وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْعِلْمَ وَيْلَكُمْ ثَوَابُ اللَّهِ خَيْرٌ لِّمَنْ آمَنَ وَعَمِلَ صَالِحًا وَلَا يُلَقَّاهَا إِلَّا الصَّابِرُونَ ‎﴿٨٠﴾‏

28:80 But those who had been given knowledge said, “Woe to you! The reward of Allah is better for he who believes and does righteousness. And none it is granted except to the patient ones.”

It is not your wealth that brings you fortune and prosperity. One could be as wealthy as Qaroun, looking at modern day examples of Elon Musk’s net worth being $198 billion or Jeff Bezos’ $194 billion assets, but it does not mean one is truly prosperous. Prosperity from the perspective of the Quran is nearness to Allah (SWT).

A man with a materialistic outlook does not strive to cultivate the moral values that Allah (SWT) has placed in his creation. He remains focused on amassing wealth, children, prestige, worldly power, and domination. Once he reaches each worldly milestone, he keeps finding more emptiness, less contentment, and longs for more for worldly assets to fill that inner void.

The Qur’an teaches us that man is made of spirit and a mortal body. Allamah Tabatabai (RA) in Al-Mizan states that among Allah’s creation and worldly blessings, some such as knowledge, are bliss to the soul. Others, such as wealth, family, and power, bring comfort to the body and contentment to the spirit, but it should not divert man’s attention from Allah or tie him down to worldly ideas. The Qur’an calls these trivial enjoyments compared to the enjoyments of the Hereafter (فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ).

In 2:156 (Al-Baqara), the Qur’an calls death a calamity which brings pain and suffering to family and loved ones. However, it celebrates the loss of life in Allah’s cause since it brings eternal prosperity to both body and soul.

Within this mindset, one can now understand the meaning of Hazrat Zaynab’s statement in Kufa, “We have seen nothing but beauty.”

Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad wanted to humiliate Hazrat Zaynab (AS). He said to her, “Look how Allah (SWT) treated your brother and your family.” Hazrat Zaynab replied, “We have seen nothing but beauty.”

Though the losses of a brother, children, and family members were excruciating, that tragedy revived God’s religion and brought a noble status and eternal prosperity to those martyred and killed. Hence, Hazrat Zaynab continued and said:

“God had decreed martyrdom for my brothers and family members. So, they came to their slaughterhouse, and soon God will gather between you and them, then you will quarrel and be tried, look who will be victorious, your mother will sit in your mourning, O! son of Ibn-Marjana.”

Long life is a blessing and we do not wish each other short lives. However, a long life, according to the Qur’an, is a source of misfortune for disbelievers. Verse 3:178 (Aal-Imran) says, “And let not those who disbelieve ever think that (because) We extend their time (of enjoyment) it is better for them. We only extend it for them so that they may increase in sin, and for them is a humiliating punishment.”

لَا يَحْسَبَنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا أَنَّمَا نُمْلِي لَهُمْ خَيْرٌ لِّأَنفُسِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّمَا نُمْلِي لَهُمْ لِيَزْدَادُوا إِثْمًا ۚ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ مُّهِينٌ ‎﴿١٧٨﴾‏

3:178 And let not those who disbelieve ever think that (because) We extend their time (of enjoyment) it is better for them. We only extend it for them so that they may increase in sin, and for them is a humiliating punishment.”

I want to conclude with the life and legacy of Asiya, the wife of Firaun. Her name was mentioned in the Qur’an as (امْرَأَتَ فِرْعَوْنَ) in verse 66:11. When she saw the miracle of Prophet Musa (as), she believed and accepted his faith. She prayed in disguise, fearing her husband, Firaun. When Firaun became aware of her faith, he asked her to denounce Prophet Musa (AS) and his teachings but she refused. Firaun tortured her to death while her hands and feet were tied to the ground with nails. She had every luxury that a woman of her time could have wished. But in her view, Firaun’s luxurious life consisted of nothing but misery.

Instead, she prayed for a house in the Hereafter next to her Lord, Allah (SWT), which the Quran mentioned in verse 66:11 (At-Tahrim):

وَضَرَبَ اللَّهُ مَثَلًا لِّلَّذِينَ آمَنُوا امْرَأَتَ فِرْعَوْنَ إِذْ قَالَتْ رَبِّ ابْنِ لِي عِندَكَ بَيْتًا فِي الْجَنَّةِ وَنَجِّنِي مِن فِرْعَوْنَ وَعَمَلِهِ وَنَجِّنِي مِنَ الْقَوْمِ الظَّالِمِينَ ‎﴿١١﴾‏

66:11 And Allah presents an example of those who believed: the wife of Pharaoh, when she said, “My Lord, build for me near You a house in Paradise and save me from Pharaoh and his deeds and save me from the wrongdoing people.”

The Qur’an asks believers not to attach their hearts to anything other than Allah. He is the Ever-Living (الْحَيُّ) God, the Self-Subsisting by Whom all subsist (الْقَيُّومُ). He looks after and manages the affairs of His creation most comprehensively and perfectly.

A man with this outlook will always find prosperity in difficulties and ease since he believes God looks and manages his affairs comprehensively and perfectly. In times of hardship, he sees spiritual prosperity and seeks both physical comfort and spiritual prosperity in times of ease.

In contrast, a worldly mind sees prosperity in hoarding wealth and gaining power and prestige. In times of ease, he forgets his Lord. In times of hardship, he would think God is against him:

إِنَّ الْإِنسَانَ خُلِقَ هَلُوعًا ‎﴿١٩﴾‏ إِذَا مَسَّهُ الشَّرُّ جَزُوعًا ‎﴿٢٠﴾‏ وَإِذَا مَسَّهُ الْخَيْرُ مَنُوعًا ‎﴿٢١﴾‏ إِلَّا الْمُصَلِّينَ ‎﴿٢٢﴾

70:19-22 Indeed, mankind was created anxious. When evil touches him, impatient, and when good touches him, withholding (of it), Except the observers of prayer –

Word-for-Word Translation:

(نُمْلِي) We give respite

نَزَّلَ عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ بِالْحَقِّ مُصَدِّقًا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ وَأَنزَلَ التَّوْرَاةَ وَالْإِنجِيلَ ‎﴿٣﴾‏ مِن قَبْلُ هُدًى لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَنزَلَ الْفُرْقَانَ ۗ إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ شَدِيدٌ ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَزِيزٌ ذُو انتِقَامٍ ‎﴿٤﴾

3:3 [نَزَّلَ] He revealed [عَلَيْكَ] to you [الْكِتَابَ] the Book [بِالْحَقِّ] with the truth [مُصَدِّقًا] conforming [لِّمَا] that which [بَيْنَ] was [يَدَيْهِ] before it [وَ] and [أَنزَلَ] revealed [التَّوْرَاةَ] the Taurat [وَ] and the Injeel [الْإِنجِيلَ]

3:4 [مِن] From [قَبْلُ] before this [هُدًى] as guidance [لِّلنَّاسِ] for the mankind [وَ] and [أَنزَلَ] He revealed [الْفُرْقَانَ] the Criterion [إِنَّ]. Verily [الَّذِينَ] those who [كَفَرُوا] disbelieved [بِآيَاتِ] in the verses [اللَّهِ] of Allah [لَهُمْ] for them [عَذَابٌ] is a punishment [شَدِيدٌ] severe [وَ], and [اللَّهُ] Allah [عَزِيزٌ] is All-Mighty [ذُو] All-Able [انتِقَامٍ] of retribution

Appendix

وَابْتَغِ فِيمَا آتَاكَ اللَّهُ الدَّارَ الْآخِرَةَ ۖ وَلَا تَنسَ نَصِيبَكَ مِنَ الدُّنْيَا ۖ وَأَحْسِن كَمَا أَحْسَنَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ ۖ وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ ۖ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ ‎﴿٧٧﴾‏

28:77 But seek, through that which Allah has given you (wealth), the home of the Hereafter; and [yet], do not forget your share of the world. And do good as Allah has done good to you. And desire not corruption in the land. Indeed, Allah does not like corrupters.”

قَالَ إِنَّمَا أُوتِيتُهُ عَلَىٰ عِلْمٍ عِندِي ۚ أَوَلَمْ يَعْلَمْ أَنَّ اللَّهَ قَدْ أَهْلَكَ مِن قَبْلِهِ مِنَ الْقُرُونِ مَنْ هُوَ أَشَدُّ مِنْهُ قُوَّةً وَأَكْثَرُ جَمْعًا ۚ وَلَا يُسْأَلُ عَن ذُنُوبِهِمُ الْمُجْرِمُونَ ‎﴿٧٨﴾‏

28:78 He said, “I was only given it because of knowledge I have.” Did he not know that Allah had destroyed before him of generations those who were greater than him in power and greater in accumulation [of wealth]? But the criminals, about their sins, will not be asked.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ ۚ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ ۚ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ ‎﴿٣٨﴾‏ إِلَّا تَنفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئًا ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ ‎﴿٣٩﴾‏

9:38 O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah, you adhere heavily to the earth? Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little.

9:39 If you do not go forth, He will punish you with a painful punishment and will replace you with another people, and you will not harm Him at all. And Allah is over all things competent.

وَلَا تَقُولُوا لِمَن يُقْتَلُ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ أَمْوَاتٌ ۚ بَلْ أَحْيَاءٌ وَلَٰكِن لَّا تَشْعُرُونَ ‎﴿١٥٤﴾‏ وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُم بِشَيْءٍ مِّنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِّنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ ‎﴿١٥٥﴾‏ الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُم مُّصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ ‎﴿١٥٦﴾‏ أُولَٰئِكَ عَلَيْهِمْ صَلَوَاتٌ مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ وَرَحْمَةٌ ۖ وَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْمُهْتَدُونَ ‎﴿١٥٧﴾

2:154-157 And do not say about those who are killed in the way of Allah, “They are dead.” Rather, they are alive, but you perceive [it] not. And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient, Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” Those are the ones upon whom are blessings from their Lord and mercy. And it is those who are the [rightly] guided.

کَیْفَ رَأَیْتِ صُنْعَ اللَّهِ بِأَخِیکِ وَ أَهْلِ بَیْتِکِ:

مَا رَأَیْتُ إِلَّا جَمِیلًا

هَؤُلَاءِ قَوْمٌ کَتَبَ اللَّهُ عَلَیْهِمُ الْقَتْلَ فَبَرَزُوا إِلى‌ مَضاجِعِهِمْ وَ سَیَجْمَعُ اللَّهُ بَیْنَکَ وَ بَیْنَهُمْ فَتُحَاجُّ وَ تُخَاصَمُ فَانْظُرْ لِمَنْ یَکُونُ الْفَلْجُ یَوْمَئِذٍ هَبَلَتْکَ أُمُّکَ یَا ابْنَ مَرْجَانَةَ

