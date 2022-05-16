Iran: Ayatollah Seyyed Abdullah Fateminia passes away at 76

Ayatollah Fateminia was born in 1946 in Tabriz, Iran. As a child, he learned religious and scientific lessons from his father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ismail Asfiaei Shendabadi. Then, for about 30 years, he studied under Allamah Mostafavi, one of Ali Qazi Tabatabai’s students, and was educated by him. At the same time, he pursued his Islamic seminary education. He researched Arabic poetry, Hadith, ethics and mysticism.

Source: mehrnews