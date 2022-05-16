First commercial flight in 6 years leaves Yemen’s Huthis-held capital

SHAFAQNA- The first commercial flight in nearly six years took off from Yemen’s Huthis-held capital on Monday, a major step forward in a peace process.

The Yemenia plane carrying 126 passengers, including hospital patients needing treatment abroad and their relatives, took off from Sanaa for the Jordanian capital Amman just after 9:00 am (0600 GMT), AFP journalists saw.

Before take-off, the plane with red-and-blue tail livery taxied through an honour guard of two fire trucks spraying jets of water.

Sanaa’s airport has been closed to commercial traffic since August 2016 because of air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition, who are fighting Huthis.

Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has been wracked with war since 2015.

According to UN figures, more than 150,000 people have died in the violence and millions have been displaced, creating the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

But a truce has been in place since April 2, coinciding with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Source : iraqinews