Mosque in India conveys message of harmony to counter hate

SHAFAQNA-A mosque in India’s Hyderabad invited people from different religious backgrounds to get them acquainted with Islamic beliefs.

Over 120 women and men belonging to various faiths and age groups converged at the Masjid-E-Azizia in Mehdipatnam on Sunday afternoon, and were completely immersed in understanding Islamic practices and rituals.

This congregation was made possible through a programme titled ‘Visit the Masjid and Eid Milap’, which aimed at strengthening relations among communities, and erasing misconceptions related to mosques.

A group of volunteers showed the participants around, explaining the few basic tenets of Islam and rituals. The tour began with volunteers throwing light on wuzu (ablutions performed before namaz), significance of azan (call for prayer), and the direction that one faces during namaz.

Thereafter, basic tenets of Islam which were displayed on flexi banners in both Telugu and English were elucidated. The visitors were then given feedback forms.

The programme was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (Nampally unit) and the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO)-Central Division (Hyderabad).

Source : IQNA