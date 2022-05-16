A Yemeni plane landed at Sanaa Airport for first time in six years

SHAFAQNA- Sanaa International Airport in Yemen received its first commercial flight today (Monday) since the beginning of the humanitarian and military ceasefire.

The two-month humanitarian and military ceasefire, which can be extended under the auspices of the United Nations, lasted from April 2 to June 2.

Humanitarian ceasefire in Yemen stipulates activation of two commercial flights a week to Sanaa airport and from there to Jordan and Egypt.

The Sanaa Civil Aviation Authority called on the United Nations to abide by the terms of the ceasefire, which facilitates flights for the remainder of the time, in order to reduce the burden on Yemeni citizens.

The Minister of Transport in the Government of National Salvation, Abdul Wahab Yahya Nasser Al-Durra, announced last Sunday that the first commercial flight since the beginning of the humanitarian ceasefire will take place from Sanaa Airport to Jordan tomorrow.

The commercial flight was scheduled to fly to Jordan for the first time in six years on April 24, but was canceled by Yemeni airlines.

The “joint meeting” parties have previously strongly condemned the Saudi coalition’s delay in opening Sanaa airport and non-compliance with the two-month ceasefire announced by the United Nations, the first month of which is almost over.

