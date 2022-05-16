English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Alert status due to dust storm

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health has issued a state of alert due to severe dust storms sweeping the country.

The ministry said in a statement: “At the same time as the meteorological reports and the occurrence of dust in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital and most of the provinces, the Minister of Health, Hani Al-Aqabi, called on the Baghdad and provincial health departments to take the necessary medical measures for patients and emergencies that the medical departments will face.”

According to the statement, the Iraqi Minister of Health stressed that the medical staff should provide the best services to patients and clients and provide all facilities, including examinations and other treatments, until complete recovery.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

