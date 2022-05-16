English
US Secretary of State & E3 FMs confer on Iran nuclear deal

US Secretary of State and E3 FMs

SHAFAQNA-On the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, the US Secretary of State met with his German, French and British counterparts on the Iran nuclear deal.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, and French Director-General for Political and Security Affairs Philippe Errera. They discussed the continued response among allies and partners against Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US Department of State said in a statement released on Sunday.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing negotiations with Iran and efforts to reach a deal on a mutual return to full JCPOA implementation, it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Blinen in a tweet pointed to his meeting with his counterparts from the European Troika (Germany, France and Britain) in Berlin. “Discussed with my counterparts from Germany, the UK, and France today our plans to continue supporting Ukraine while holding Putin and his enablers accountable. We also discussed our efforts to achieve a mutual return to full JCPOA implementation with Iran.”

Source : en.mehrnews

