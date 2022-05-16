Greener World Cup: Qatar’s mobile transfer stations are almost ready

SHAFAQNA-Qatar is introducing environmental solutions to meet the sustainability goals associated with hosting this year’s World Cup.

In a bid to deliver a ‘sustainable’ World Cup this year, Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality carried out its first successful trial operation for one of three mobile waste transfer stations.

The organising body, Supreme Committee for Legacy (SC) will work with the General Cleanliness Department to deploy the stations close to major events set to be held during the global tournament in November.

The stations aim to efficiently collect waste while facilitating the transfer process with the help of greener, cutting-edge technology, said Hassan Nasr al-Nasr, assistant director of the Department of Waste Recycling and Treatment.

He also noted that they will enhance public hygiene at World Cup sites that are expected to witness a large number of visitors while preserving the environment and supporting the ministry’s sustainability goals.

Large vehicles will be set in motion to transfer seven times the load of the current trucks the country is using, from 3-7 tonnes to almost 22 tonnes, relieving pressure on public facilities and on roads.

Source : dohanews