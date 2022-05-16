USA: Thousands celebrate as New Jersey city renames busy street ‘Palestine Way’

SHAFAQNA-More than 5,000 people, waving Palestinian flags gathered in the US city of Paterson on Sunday to celebrate the renaming of a section of a busy street to Palestine Way.

Paterson City Council voted unanimously in April to rename a five-block area of Main Street Palestine Way in honour of the city’s large Palestinian community and its contributions to business and civic life.

A bustling street festival, which live singers and vendors selling traditional Palestinian thobes, was held on Sunday to celebrate the occasion.

“Palestinians are making countless contributions to our communities every day in the United States of America,” said city mayor Andre Sayegh, who is of Lebanese and Syrian heritage.

“History is happening here, when we finally unveil not Palestine Street, not Palestine Boulevard, but Palestine Way, because Palestinians always find a way.”

Source : middleeasteye