Iran FM Spox: Our position on Taliban is based on the realities of Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- A press conference of the Foreign Ministry spokesman was held this morning in the presence of the media.

In response to Shafaqna’s question, Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said about the issues raised and the decisions taken during the recent visit of the President of the Afghan Shia Ulema Council to Tehran, as well as Iran’s position on the Taliban, especially the attack on the Afghan Shia Ulema Council: “Trips between Iran and individuals, groups, and even the governing body of Afghanistan are routinely conducted. Iran’s position is also a principled position based on the realities of Afghanistan and the principles of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We have stated that the current Afghan Governing Body has a definite responsibility to maintain security within Afghanistan’s geography, in order to prevent extremism from growing in the region and terrorist groups from threatening the security of countries in the region.”

“We declare that the current governing body of Afghanistan has a definite responsibility to work towards the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, and this is our position, which has been pursued in recent months,” he said.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said: “We are serious about the situation of all Afghan people, including all groups and ethnic groups.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian