SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister following his meeting with the UAE’s new President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi said that new chapter opened in Iran and UAE relations.

Writing on his Twitter account, Hossein Amirabdollahian said that a new chapter was opened in the relations between the Islamic Republic Of Iran and the United Arab Emirates, adding that Iran e warmly shakes hands with its neighbors, which disappoints the enemies of the region.

Source: IRNA