English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia: Grand Mosque’s robot responds to visitors in 11 languages

0
Grand Mosque’s robot responds to visitors

SHAFAQNA-Mecca’s Grand Mosque has officially introduced a guiding robot to help Muslim pilgrims and answer their questions in 11 languages.

The new robot guides visitors on how to perform Umrah, provides fatwas and replies to visitors’ questions.

It supports 11 languages: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Malawi, Urdu, Chinese, Bengali, and Hausa, Saudi Gazette reported.

Running on four wheels, it is equipped with a smart stop system that allows it to move easily.

The robot also has a system of high-definition front and down cameras for transmitting images through capturing a panoramic view of the area and high-quality speakers, and a high-quality microphone.

This modern tech system isn’t the first to be installed in the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Source: aboutislam

Related posts

Mecca: Prayer held in Grand Mosque without social distancing

asadian

Volunteers serve worshippers at Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadhan

asadian

Up to 150,000 pilgrims allowed at Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadhan

asadian

Moon aligns directly above Kaaba in Mecca’s Grand Mosque

asadian

Saudis rejection proposal on abandoning Hajj monopoly

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.