IFRC president accuses Europe of ‘double standard’ on Ukrainian refugees

SHAFAQNA- The president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on Monday accused Europe of its “double standard” on migration policies.

The quick acceptance of Ukrainians escaping Russia’s attacks brings Europe’s “double standard” for migrants into question, which is in contradiction with its non-welcome for people fleeing violence in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere, said Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Speaking at a news conference, Rocca said he does not think “there is any difference” between someone fleeing eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and someone fleeing the Boko Haram extremist group in Nigeria.

“Those who are fleeing violence, those who are seeking protection, should be treated equally,” Rocca noted.

He said there is “a moral imperative” to help people escaping violence and upheavals, and “the political, public and humanitarian response to the Ukraine crisis has shown what is possible when humanity and dignity comes first, when there is global solidarity.”

“We hoped that the Ukrainian crisis would have been a turning point in the European migration policies,” Rocca said, adding: “But unfortunately, this was not the case.”

At least 3,668 people have been killed and 3,896 injured in Ukraine since Russia began its war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.2 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

