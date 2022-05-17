English
Saudi Arabia :Sandstorm blankets Riyadh in grey haze

Sand storm blankets Riyadh

SHAFAQNA-A sandstorm engulfed Saudi Arabia’s capital and other regions of the kingdom Tuesday, hampering visibility and slowing road traffic.
A thick grey haze made iconic Riyadh buildings such as Kingdom Centre nearly impossible to see from more than a few hundred metres (yards) away, though there were no announced flight delays or cancellations.

 

The kingdom’s meteorology centre forecast “surface dusty winds” in the country’s east and in Riyadh, “reducing horizontal sight”, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Dusty conditions were also expected farther west in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, according to the forecast.

Electronic signs along Riyadh’s highways warned drivers to reduce their speed because of the lower visibility.

In central Riyadh, sand layered cars and buildings, and residents struggled to keep it out of their homes.

 

Source : france24

