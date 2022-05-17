Qatar: Almost 5000 hotel rooms to be added before World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA- Hotels in Qatar are expected to add around 5,000 rooms before the start of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, according to a report released by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The number of hotel and serviced apartment rooms is anticipated to expand to 45,000 before the World Cup with this additional development.

Cushman & Wakefield also anticipated a considerable increase in tourism from international markets over the next five years in their report. Some of it is also credited to the return of the Saudi market of tourists. As supply grows, strong growth in tourism numbers will be required to maintain occupancy rates and earnings.

“It is expected that 5,000 new hotel keys will be completed ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November. This new supply, coupled with existing hotel supply and serviced apartments, will deliver approximately 37,000 keys, or 45,000 rooms,” said the ‘Q1 Real Estate Market Review’ report.

Source : dohanews