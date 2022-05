SHAFAQNA-An Iraqi security source said the fire had started at the Aqila Zeynab (SA) courtyard on Tuesday morning.

The source noted that the courtyard in which the fire started is still under construction.

Also, Forat News reported that teams of firemen put out the blaze at a carpet storeroom in the courtyard.

The project to construct the Aqila Zeynab (SA) courtyard has been underway in an area of 520,000 square meters since 2015.

Source :IQNA