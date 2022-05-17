English
French city Grenoble allows Muslim women to wear ‘burkinis’ in swimming pools

SHAFAQNA- The French city of Grenoble has formally allowed Muslim women to wear burkinis in public pools.

Members of the municipal council narrowly approved the new rules during a meeting on Monday despite political opposition.

After a tense debate, there were 29 votes in favour of the measure, with 27 councillors voting against and two abstentions.France’s interior ministry has stated that it will block the move, which contradicts French laws on secularism and the “neutrality of public service”.

But the mayor of Grenoble, Eric Piolle, has repeatedly argued that debate over burkinis is a “non-issue”.

Source : euronews

