Qatar’s FM discusses nuclear talks with US Secretary Blinken

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has discussed the latest developments in the nuclear talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This came in a phone call between the two diplomats on Monday, following the visit of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Iran over the weekend.

“The two sides reviewed the close bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the United States, and ways to develop them in various fields, as well as the latest developments in the nuclear agreement talks,” said the Gulf state’s foreign ministry (MOFA).

The two officials also discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the invasion on 24 February, Russia has killed at least 3,668 civilians, including 69 children in Ukraine, according to the UN.

Source : dohanews

