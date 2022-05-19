WHD celebrates International Muslim History Month in May

SHAFAQNA- World Hijab Day Organization (WHD) is celebrating second year of ‘International Muslim History Month,’ for the month of May 2022.

International Muslim History Month (IMHM) has already been recognized by the New York State in resolution J718. The theme of this year is Muslim Change Makers from Golden Age to Modern Times using the hashtags, #HearOurHistory & #MuslimHistoryMonth.

Founded in 2021 by Nazma Khan, the CEO and founder of World Hijab Day Organization, the mission of this initiative is to dismantle Islamophobia globally by celebrating Muslim history. Worldwide, Islamophobia is at an all-time high from the public sector to the private sector and systematically apparent in the government sector.

WHD Organization holds the opinion that education and awareness are the sources to dismantling hate. The goal of this global initiative is to have the world come together to learn more about and celebrate the accomplishments of Muslim men and women from the past and the present who have shaped humanity as we know it.

WHD is presenting weekly discussions. These discussions take place weekly, every Friday during the month of May at 9:00 am Eastern, on Facebook and YouTube.

On Friday, May 20th , WHD will commemorate International Muslim History Month (IMHM) by presenting an educational and interactive discussion on Muslim change-makers. This week’s talk will focus on individuals from history and current times related to Liberal Arts.

This discussion is the third of a series of four. The remaining presentation will take place on Friday, May 27th, 2022, and will focus on Muslim Change Makers in Discovery (i.e., inventions, exploring & innovation).

10 ways individuals can commemorate IMHM:

Honor “International Muslim History Month” by posting the campaign poster on social media. Reach out to government officials to request a Proclamation recognizing the month of May as International Muslim History Month. Take a selfie in support of International Muslim History Month holding a sign with the following text: May is International #MuslimHistoryMonth (country). Share selfie on social with the hashtags, #MuslimHistoryMonth & #HearOurHistory. Tag IG/@MuslimHistoryMonth and Twitter/@MuslimHistoryM Say “Salam,” which means “Peace (be upon you)” to a Muslim. Post a selfie with a Muslim friend on social media with the hashtags, #MuslimHistoryMonth and #HearOurHistory. Support a Muslim business. Donate to a Muslim organization such as “World Hijab Day Organization” at bit.ly/3yXowbl to help dismantle discriminations against Muslim girls and women in hijab (headscarf). Read a biography of an influential Muslim figure and share that story with the people around you. Call out Muslim discrimination and prejudice in your community when you witness it. Engage in healthy conversations about Muslim history on social media with the hashtags, #MuslimHistoryMonth and #HearOurHistory.

Source: World Hijab Day Organizationv