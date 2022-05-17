Iraq: Latest news about fire in Zainab courtyard, Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine

SHAFAQNA– The custodianship of the holy shrine of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) said about the fire in the courtyard of Zainab (S.A) today, Tuesday, that the fire occurred in the Zainab courtyard which is under construction and did not cause any casualties.

“The fire did not cause any casualties and it was contained after a while,” the statement said.

The custodianship of the Holy Shrine of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S), said that the cause of the fire was the ongoing construction activities in the courtyard and that all necessary measures had been taken to prevent its recurrence.

A fire broke out in the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A), which was under construction, before noon today, and it quickly spread widely on social media.

Source: Shafaqna Persian