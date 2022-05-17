New shocking details of Saddam’s brutal crimes in Iraq

­SHAFAQNA- The administration of the Martyr Foundation of Babil Province in Iraq has revealed horrific details of the mass graves of the Ba’athist regime against the people of the province.

“All sections of Iraqi society suffered from the crimes of the former regime, and some mass graves were excavated arbitrarily,” Abdul Razak Naji al-Shammari told Al-Forat News Agency.

He pointed out that the remains of martyrs were found inside the sewer pipes and underground vehicles in Jurf al-Sakhar and the city of Al-Khidr, adding: “We have also found a mass grave near the tomb of Imam Bakr inside a very large pit on which medical waste was dumped to prevent its discovery.”

Al-Shammari continued: “Also, we found thousands of martyrs of the Intifada Sha’baniya in the Al-Mahawil and Al-Balzal cemeteries, and other mass graves were found in the cities of Al-Jurf and Al-Khidr.”

The director of the Martyr Foundation of Babil Province in Iraq, noting that the indiscriminate search for mass graves was stopped in 2006, revealed: “Three people who were buried alive in a mass grave have escaped, and some innocent people were executed with meat grinders and thrown into the river.”

Al-Shammari said in the end: ” More than 1500 families of the martyrs of the Intifada Sha’baniya have not received compensation.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian