Lebanon: How many seats each group won in the election?

SHAFAQNA- Number of seats for Hezbollah and its allies has dropped from 71 to 61, according to results announced by Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi on Tuesday.

In this round of parliamentary elections, Hezbollah, the Amal movement, the Free Patriotic Movement and the Al-Marada movement relinquished a number of their seats to other groups, such as the Lebanese Forces Party and the pro-change forces.

However, no group will have an absolute majority in the new parliament, while the majority in parliament in 2018 was in the hands of Hezbollah and allied groups.

The Lebanese parliament has 128 members, which are distributed in the following order; 28 seats for Sunnis, 28 seats for Shias, 8 seats for Druze, 34 seats for Maronite Christians, 14 seats for Orthodox Christians, 8 seats for Catholic Christians, 5 seats for Armenians, 2 seats for Alawites and finally one seat for the Christian minority.

Based on the final and official results, each of the parties has achieved the following results:

19 seats for the Lebanese Forces Party led by Samir Geagea, 18 seats for the Free National Movement led by Gibran Basil, 15 seats for the Amal movement, 13 seats for Hezbollah, 3 seats for the Dashnak Armenian party, 13 independent figures, 15 seats For the Party of Forces for Change, 9 seats for the Progressive Socialist Party led by Walid Jumblatt, 6 seats for the representatives of the Future Movement, 2 seats for the Al-Marada Movement, 5 seats for the Lebanese Battalions, and 2 seats for the Independence Movement, 3 seats for candidates allied with Hezbollah, A seat for the Alliance Party, A seat for the Free Nationalist Party,

2 seats for the Assembly of Plans and a seat for the Jamaat-e-Islami.

In this round of elections, 103 electoral lists competed with 718 candidates in 15 constituencies for 128 parliamentary seats.

The structure of the Lebanese electoral system is complex due to the diversity of the demographic and tribal context and the constitution of this country, and it differs from other democratic systems in the world.

Lebanon is a republic and the heads of the three powers are elected based on the sectarian structure of the country; The president should be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of parliament a Shia Muslim.

The Lebanese system is parliamentary, and the prime minister and the president come from the heart of the parliament.

Source: Arabic Anatoli