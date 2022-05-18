English
Turkey to manage security at November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

SHAFAQNA- Turkey is preparing to manage security at November’s 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced yesterday.

Soylu made the announcement during an online meeting with the chairman of Qatar’s Security and Safety Operations Committee for the tournament, Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, Anadolu has reported.

The Turkish official said recently that his country would deploy “3,000 riot police, as well as 100 members of a special forces unit, 50 bomb-detection dogs and their handlers, 50 bomb disposal experts and other staff” to ensure security for the duration of the World Cup.

