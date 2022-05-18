Union of Islamic Students Associations condemns violation of human rights in Europe

SHAFAQNA-The Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe condemned violation of human rights in European countries.

In a statement, the union referred to verses 11-12 of Surah Al-Baqarah “When it is said to them, ’Do not corrupt in the land,’ they reply, ‘We are only reformers.’ But it is they who are the evildoers, though they do not sense it,” and slammed Europe’s double standards in terms of human rights.

The statement cited last week’s brutal murder of a Palestinian journalist by the Israeli regime, which was met with the silence of European governments, so-called human rights circles and media, stressing that if such an atrocity had taken place in countries that are critical of Europe, it would have been treated as a war crime and sanctions would follow, but this time there was no serious reaction from the European Union.

It said in events in different parts of the world such as Yemen, Palestine, Afghanistan and Ukraine, European governments give precedence to their arrogant interests over people’s lives.

The Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe also condemned the desecration of the Holy Book of Islam in Sweden as an example of breach of human rights in Europe.

Source :IQNA