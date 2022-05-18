English
POLITICO: Iran nuclear talks may restart

Iran nuclear talks may restart

SHAFAQNA-Enrique Mora, the senior EU official coordinating the nuclear talks, traveled to Iran in an effort to overcome a seven-week stalemate in talks between the US, Iran and Western powers. Senior Western officials told POLITICO that the discussions, which spanned Wednesday and Thursday, created new progress, but that an agreement remained far from certain.

Negotiators are trying to find a way to revive a 2015 deal under which Iran limited its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US pulled out of the agreement in 2018, leaving it on life support.

The revival talks are now hung up on Iranian demands that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), from the so-called Foreign Terrorist Organization list. Mora has been helping mediate.
According to Western officials, Mora delivered the message that the U.S. might discuss the IRGC — but only once the nuclear talks are settled. Iran didn’t back down but indicated it was willing to restart talks over non-IRGC subjects in the meantime.

As the meetings came to a close late last week, officials gave some public indication of the limited progress.

