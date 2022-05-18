UK: Annual consumer inflation rose by 9% in April

SHAFAQNA- The UK’s annual consumer inflation rose by 9% in April, compared to the same month of last year, according to official data released on Wednesday (18 May 2022). “The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9.0% in the 12 months to April 2022, up from 7.0% in March,” the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

“This is the highest CPI 12-month inflation rate in the National Statistics series, which began in January 1997,” it added. The market expectation for the index was to come at 9.1% in April. Energy played a significant role in inflation reaching a record high level. Energy prices jumped by 46.5% in April, compared to an 8.3% increase last year, the ONS said. While electricity rates soared 40.5% last month, the price of gas rose 66.8%, on an annual basis.

Source: aa