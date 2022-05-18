Qatar upgrades aviation operations ahead of World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA-Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will enhance its current voice communication system and upgrade its air traffic control tower operations to meet airspace traffic demand affected as a result of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The major tournament is anticipated to surge in an influx of visitors to the region, with daily air traffic expected to jump from 700 to 1,800 movements.

CAA has selected Frequentis, an Austrian air traffic control company, to carry out said changes in a bid to maintain smooth airport operations and ensure safety as the aviation industry demands fluctuate.

The country’s back-up voice communication system is set to benefit from Frequentis’ ‘next generation’ voice communication system X10, to bolster robustness. CAA will also implement the Austrian company’s electronic flight strips in the air traffic control tower to support air traffic controllers with managing the rising workload and maintaining safety measures amid peak air traffic movements.

Source : dohanews