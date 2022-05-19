Official statistics on mass graves in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Martyrs Foundation of Iraq announced official statistics on mass graves and remains in Iraq.

According to a report by Alforat News, Dia Karim, director of the Mass Graves Department said that 77 mass graves including 175 graves have been reopened and 52 graves have been remained.

He referred that 31 mass graves have been reopened in Saqlāwīyah.

Having stated that the number of mass graves was increasing permanently, Karim said that a new mass grave was discovered in Najaf Ashraf province two weeks ago during the construction of a residential compound.

Director of the Mass Graves explained that according to preliminary statistics, this grave is related to the 1980’s and most of its victims were killed in the intifada Shabani.

Regarding more statistics on mass graves related to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), he said this issue was an additional burden on the Martyrs Foundation. This is because the number of graves and missing people is too high; but the staff and facilities of this foundation are highly limited. Therefore, given the low budget of the reopening sector and digging the graves, help was sought from international organizations.

Source: MD East News