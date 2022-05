SHAFAQNA- Telltale sings of video games & social media addiction by Ahmad Almusawi released by Imam Mahdi (AJ) Association of Marjaeya.

Video games and social media are relatively new technologies, particularly social media, and many children cannot imagine their life without them. How can parents determine if their child has a video game or social media addiction? There are certain signs of addiction or overuse. Almusawi explains what they are in this video.