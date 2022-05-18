An overview of treasures of ancient land of Mesopotamia on occasion of World Museum Day+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s museums are among the country’s most important tourist attractions, housing a treasure trove of historical monuments.

Today, May 18, is World Museum Day; Iraqi museums are also among the most important tourist attractions in the country, which contain valuable treasures of historical monuments from different periods.

Notable museums in Iraq include the National Museum in Baghdad and the Nasiriyah Museum in Dhi Qar Governorate.

The National Modern art Museum and the Museum of Natural History in Baghdad are other important museums in Iraq.

The Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad is perhaps the most attractive museum in the country. The museum consists of 23 halls and its antiquities date back to the Assyrian, Sumerian, Babylonian, Islamic and other periods.

For many years, Iraq has been trying to return its stolen antiquities by prosecuting smugglers and antiquities Auctioneers around the world.

