International Shia News Agency

PCP holds Nakba Day vigil for Shireen Abu Akleh

SHAFAQNA-The Princeton Committee on Palestine (PCP),  held a Nakba Day vigil on Sunday, May 15 for Shireen Abu Akleh.

About 20 people gathered in front of Nassau Hall for the vigil at around 12 p.m. to mourn, observe a moment of silence, and offer calls to action. The vigil also commemorated the Nakba, an event held annually on May 15.

PCP president Eric Periman , wearing a “Free Palestine” sweatshirt under his keffiyeh, addressed the people, characterizing the killing of Abu Akleh as “an intentional murder.”

The student activist group dedicated to raising awareness about Palestine, also live-streamed the event on their Instagram for attendees who were not on or around campus at the time.

Source: The Daily Princetonian

