English
International Shia News Agency

UAE: World’s tallest building engulfed as Mideast sandstorms hit

0
World’s tallest building

SHAFAQNA-The world’s tallest building disappeared behind a grey layer of dust on Wednesday as sandstorms that have swept the Middle East hit the United Arab Emirates.

The 828-metre (2,716 ft, 6ins) Burj Khalifa, which towers over Dubai and is usually visible across the busy financial hub, retreated behind a curtain of airborne dirt that shrouded much of the country.

The UAE is just the latest country in the path of sandstorms that have smothered Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others in recent days, closing airports and schools and sending thousands to hospital with breathing problems.

Source : iraqinews

Related posts

Syria announces imminent investment by UAE, Russia & Iran

asadian

UAE: Eid Al-Fitr holiday expected to be five days

asadian

UAE: 8500 years old buildings discovered

asadian

Erdogan: Turkey-UAE ties will benefit region

asadian

Qatari Emir meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince after 5 years

asadian

Israeli President in the UAE

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.