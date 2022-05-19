Child labor could rise in 2022: UN report

SHAFAQNA- Child labor could rise in 2022, said a report released on Wednesday by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and UN children’s agency UNICEF.

More than 160 million children are in child labor worldwide .

In the report, the ILO and UNICEF warned that without relief strategies, the number of children in child labor could rise by 8.9 million by the end of this year due to higher poverty and increased vulnerability.

Children need social protection, which reduces family poverty and vulnerability, diminishing critical drivers of child labor, they said in the report.

The two organizations called for closing the social protection coverage gap for the 1.5 billion children worldwide that are still unsupported by family or child cash benefits.

