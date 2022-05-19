English
More than 3300 free surgeries performed by Astan Quds Hussaini’s Hospital in 4 months

SHAFAQNA- Ambassador of Imam Hussain Surgical Hospital affiliated to Astan Quds Hussaini announced that 3,316 free surgeries were performed in the first 4 months of 2022.

The management of Ambassador of Imam Hussain Surgical Hospital, affiliated with Astan Quds Hussaini’s Health and Medical Education Organization, provided a report on the number of patients referred to the hospital, the number of surgeries and free services provided to Iraqi citizens in the first four months of 2022.

The Hospital announced that in the first 4 months of this year, 19,494 people have referred to the emergency department and 3,316 surgeries have been performed, of which 2,095 had been difficult and advanced surgeries.

The management of the hospital noted that all the services provided are completely free and 24 hours a day, and all Iraqi citizens from all provinces can benefit from the services of this hospital.

Ambassador of Imam Hussain Surgical Hospital is one of the most advanced and well-equipped Iraqi hospitals that provides all its services for free.

Source: Middle East News  

