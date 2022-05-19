Lawmakers question Khashoggi Ban as Saudi prince visits US

SHAFAQNA-US lawmakers ask Biden administration if Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman is subject to Khashoggi Ban.

Two US lawmakers sent a letter to the Biden administration on Wednesday seeking an explanation as to why Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman was granted a US visa, and asking whether or not he is on a list of Saudi citizens barred from entering the US over the 2018 killing of Middle East Eye columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The letter, sent by congressmen Tom Malinowski and Brian Fitzpatrick, comes as Prince Khalid, the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), arrives in Washington this week for a series of meetings with US officials.

“According to public reports, Prince Khalid met with a range of senior US government officials, seemingly undermining the Administration’s February 2021 statements indicating that you would seek to recalibrate the US-Saudi relationship by engaging your official counterparts,” the letter said.

“We seek to understand the rationale for Prince Khalid’s multiple visits and whether the Department of State reviewed allegations regarding his alleged role in targeting Saudi dissidents, consistent with the Administration’s Khashoggi Visa Ban.”

Prince Khalid, who also visited Washington last July, is the highest-profile Saudi official to visit the US capital since the Biden administration released an intelligence report concluding that MBS was responsible for the murder of Khashoggi.

Source : middleeasteye