Pro-Palestine activists welcome US Congress resolution recognising Nakba

SHAFAQNA-Pro-Palestine activists have welcomed a bid in the US Congress to recognise the Nakba. Activists said resolution, while unlikely to pass, could gain traction over several years in similar way to Congressional recognition of Armenian Genocide.

The resolution was submitted in the House of Representatives on Monday by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a day after Palestinians marked the Nakba’s 74th anniversary.

Co-sponsored by Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Betty McCollum, Marie Newman, and Jamaal Bowman, the resolution calls on the US to reject efforts to enlist, engage, or associate the US government with the denial of the Nakba; encourage education of the Nakba; support the provision of social service to Palestinian refugees, and support the implementation of Palestinian refugees’ rights.

“The scars borne by the close to 800,000 Palestinians who were forced from their family homes and their communities, and those killed are burned into the souls of the people who lived through the Nakba,” Tlaib said in a statement.

Source : middleeasteye