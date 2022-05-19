USA: Division High School creates a space for Muslim students to pray

SHAFAQNA-Muslim students from South Division High School were recently given an opportunity to pray during Ramadan in quiet space.

Milwaukee public school is showing its respect and inclusion of all students’ culture and religion.

“It makes us feel respected and honored. It makes it feel like we are important for the school,” said Rashidah Munirahmad, a student.

“That’s really a holy month for us and it’s beneficial for us if we’re even having the advantage to pray in school, especially when we have to pray the mandatory prayers when it’s the five prayers that we pray,” said Nazir Nobi Husein, a student.

Many students would miss a prayer because it would be during the school day or some would need to miss school to do their prayer at home. When several students expressed concern about this, staff and faculty stepped in to change that.

“It’s definitely a great feeling to be able to have our students’ cultures, and languages validated and obviously, as well as religious beliefs so we just wanted to make sure that we had a quiet space that was respectful of that,” said Jose Trejo, principal of South Division High School.

“I think everyone was shocked that we even had that in school and in MPS. There isn’t usually something like that,” said Husein.

Careful planning and consideration went into finding the right space for the students. One side of the room divided up for girls, and the other side for boys. Students were given special passes to come in the prayer room and participate in the prayers.

Source : cbs58