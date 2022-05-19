Doha News: Israel will not conduct criminal probe into killing of Al Jazeera journalist

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli military has said it is not conducting a criminal investigation into the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, dohanews quotes from Haaretz.

The media outlet reported that a possible reason behind the decision is the fear of opposition within the occupation forces and Israeli society.

The prominent correspondent was killed by an Israeli sniper on 11 May whilst covering the zionist state’s raid of the Jenin camp. Abu Akleh was wearing her protective flak jacket and helmet, clearly identifying as a member of the press.

Witnesses said that Abu Akleh was shot by the sniper in a precise spot that was not covered by her helmet and continued to shoot in the area. Al Jazeera said that the killing was premeditated and called for accountability.

