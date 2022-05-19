English
India: Karnataka govt makes uniforms compulsory for PU students after After hijab ban

SHAFAQNA- After the Karnataka High Court’s order following the hijab controversy, the state government has made uniforms compulsory for pre-university (PU) students.

It also states that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment which will “maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order”.

This was stated in the admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year which cited the order pronounced by the High Court upholding the government order on uniforms. In the wake of the hijab row, the Karnataka government had in February issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms.

Source: hindustantimes

