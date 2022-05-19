English
International Shia News Agency

WHO: A case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus in Oman

0
A case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-WHO was notified of a case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), in a 34-year-old male, from Al Dhahira Governorate in Oman.

The case had a history of direct contact with animals including dromedaries, sheep and goats at his family farm in Oman. The condition of the case remains critically unstable.
As of 28 April, a total of six close community and 27 health care workers had been listed as contacts and were followed for 14 days from the date of last exposure with the case. No secondary cases have been reported to date.

Sources : who

Related posts

Special customs of Ramadhan in Oman

asadian

Expert on ME affairs: “No connection between Nuclear Deal and Iran’s relations with neighbors”

asadian

Iranian FM: American extravagance has been directly responsible for prolonging the talks

asadian

Iraq: Only about 17% of population fully vaccinated against COVID 19

asadian

Inauguration of the largest solar power project in Oman

asadian

A high-ranking Saudi delegation travels to Oman

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.