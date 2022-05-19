WHO: A case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus in Oman

SHAFAQNA-WHO was notified of a case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), in a 34-year-old male, from Al Dhahira Governorate in Oman.

The case had a history of direct contact with animals including dromedaries, sheep and goats at his family farm in Oman. The condition of the case remains critically unstable.

As of 28 April, a total of six close community and 27 health care workers had been listed as contacts and were followed for 14 days from the date of last exposure with the case. No secondary cases have been reported to date.

Sources : who