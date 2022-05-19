English
International Shia News Agency

UN chief: Ukraine invasion could cause global food crisis

Ukraine invasion could cause global food crisis

SHAFAQNA-Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened food insecurity in poorer nations, and could lead to long-term famines, Secretary-General António Guterres has warned.
The UN is in “intense contact” with Russia, Ukraine and other nations in an effort to stave off a global food crisis.

Speaking at a food security meeting at the United Nations in New York yesterday (18 May), Guterres said he is hopeful of finding a solution, but there is still a way to go.

“The complex security, economic and financial implications require goodwill on all sides,” he said, appealing to Russia to allow “the safe and secure export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports” and for Russian food and fertilisers to “have full and unrestricted access to world markets.”

Source : euronews

