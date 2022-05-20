An expert on International affairs: Ukraine war will be erosive

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “The Russians are in a dilemma. If it puts an end to the war, then everyone says that Russia could not achieve its goals, and if it continues, it will suffer more casualties. Russia is weakened. That’s why today it has to call its troops from Syria and Iraq to take them to Ukraine. Russia really is not strong enough today to take over all of Ukraine or really wage a new war,” Dr. Soltani, a political geography graduate of Kharazmi University said about the prospects of the Ukraine war and its impact on developments in the Middle East.

Dr. Soltani, an expert on international affairs, said in an interview with Shafaqna Future: Observations of the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war indicate that this is likely to be an erosive war. Given that the United States is feeding the Ukrainian side, and today Russia has apparently not taken the north of Ukraine and zoomed in on the east of Ukraine, so now the war is erosive and to the detriment of Russia. In my opinion, the pro-Ukrainian United States and the West want the war to be to the detriment of Russia. The main loser seems to be Russia. Because it is stuck in the swamp that America and its friends have created for Russia.

He added: “The Russians are in a dilemma. If it puts an end to the war, then everyone says that Russia could not achieve its goals, and if it continues, it will suffer more casualties. Russia is weakened. That’s why today it has to call its troops from Syria and Iraq to take them to Ukraine. Russia really is not powerful enough today to take over all of Ukraine or really wage a new war.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian