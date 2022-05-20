MEE: New footage shows no fighting before Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

SHAFAQNA- New footage has emerged showing no signs of fighting before veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces in West Bank last week.

The clip, which contradicts Israel’s initial version of events, was filmed by a Jenin resident and shows quiet moments, with no sounds of fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters.

In the new video, obtained by Middle East Eye, some people are seen laughing and talking while others in the background, including Abu Akleh and some of her colleagues, are seen wearing visible blue press flak jackets.

Before the shooting, the journalists were seen walking in the direction where Israeli forces were located. Once the shooting starts, people are seen running away from where the Israeli troops were positioned, and Abu Akleh is then seen lying in the street after being hit.

After her death, Israeli authorities initially said that Palestinian fighters may have been responsible and circulated a video of Palestinian men shooting down a narrow alleyway. They later backtracked and said an Israeli soldier may have killed her.

Source : middleeasteye