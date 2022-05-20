US President May Meet Saudi MBS in June

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden Biden may meet with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in June, CNN reported

Biden administration officials are currently in talks with their Saudi counterparts about a potential meeting between the two leaders while Biden is overseas next month, officials told CNN. The meeting would come after months of turbulent relations and multiple attempts at rapprochement by the White House.

“You should count on something like this happening, it just comes down to when, not if,” a former US official familiar with the discussions said.

“Because of our multiple shared national security interests, [a meeting] is a good thing,” said the former US official familiar with the meeting discussions.

Saudi Arabia denies reports of ‘strained’ US relations

Read More »

A National Security Council spokesperson told Middle East Eye: “We have no travel to announce at this time.”

A meeting between Biden and bin Salman, also known by his initials MBS, would likely coincide with a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh, the sources added.

Source : middleeasteye