World Cup 2022 accommodation shortage pushes rents through the roof in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Residents of Qatar are being told their rent is being jacked up – and are even being evicted – to make room for football fans who will be flooding in this November.

When it was announced 12 years ago that Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup, residents wondered how a small Gulf emirate would be able to cope with an estimated 1.2 million visitors over the course of five weeks.

In the ensuing years, the country embarked on a massive modernisation, construction, and greening project of the otherwise dusty capital, Doha. The total bill for those decade-long efforts has ballooned beyond $229bn, but as the November start of the tournament grows nearer, foreign residents are starting to feel the pinch.

Over the last few weeks, more and more foreign residents have started to open up about the efforts of hotels and property managers to exponentially increase rents, halt renewals of rental agreements, or outright cancel contracts with tenants.

Though most of the conversations are still relegated to phone calls and WhatsApp messages, the concerns have slowly started to make it to social media, with Deux Moi-style anonymous posts about overly aggressive landlords and management companies trying to squeeze tenants out.

“There’s a brewing anxiety here,” one resident told Middle East Eye of the increasing number of landlords trying to pressure people out of their homes in the lead-up to the World Cup.

