SHAFAQNA-Germany’s producer inflation spiked to a new record high in April due to elevated energy prices.

The index of producer prices for industrial products surged 33.5% year-on-year in April, the highest increase ever recorded, according to Destatis.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the index climbed by 2.8% on a monthly basis. Energy prices were up 87.3% compared to a year ago and by 2.5% from March.

Source :aa