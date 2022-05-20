Afghanistan: Taliban-backed nomadic invasion of Hazara Shia areas

SHAFAQNA- In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of nomadic incursions into Hazara and Shia areas of Ghazni province with the support of the Taliban.

According to local sources in Ghazni, nomads in some parts of the province are “claiming ownership of people’s homes” and residents were also shot in some areas.

Meanwhile, Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, the former head of the Ghazni Provincial Council, confirmed the reports and said: “Unfortunately, since the beginning of this year, some Hazara and Shia areas of Ghazni province in the areas and cities of Jaghto, Qarabagh, Nahor, as well as parts of Jaghori have witnessed an unprecedented influx of nomads and their fields have been trampled by individuals and their herds. The nomads have now set up their tents in these areas, causing a lot of damage to the local people.”

The “oppressive orders of the past” are the basis of the Kuchis’ current claim

Referring to the problems of the locals, Faqiri said that the continuation of this situation is worrying, adding: “The nomads are now claiming ownership of most of the areas and public property in these areas, based on oppressive decrees issued in the past by various kings in their favor and they are in conflict with the people. They claim that these areas are among their properties that have been allocated to them in the past.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian