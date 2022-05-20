Festival of Cultures and Tribes launches in Medina+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Festival of Cultures and Ethnicities was inaugurated in Saudi Arabia by the Deputy Emir of the Medina region in the presence of a group of elders and ambassadors of some Arab and Islamic countries.

The tenth edition of the Festival of Cultures and Nations was launched by the Islamic University of Medina under the title “The world under one roof”.

The festival was inaugurated by Saud bin Khalid al-Faisal, the deputy emir of the Medina region, in the presence of a group of elders and ambassadors of some Arab and Islamic countries in Saudi Arabia.

The president of the Islamic University of Madinah, Dr. Mamdouh bin Saud bin Thunayan, said the aim of the festival was to show cultures and civilizations in a forum that promotes dialogue and coexistence, acquaintance and the spread of love and peace between different nations.

Source: Middle East