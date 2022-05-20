English
Palestinians in violence-hit Jenin camp

SHAFAQNA-Weeks of Israeli raids have filled residents of the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp with fear and anxiety.

The Jenin area in the north of the occupied West Bank has been targeted by Israeli raids time and again since a wave of anti-Israeli attacks in late March.

Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the head and killed near the camp on May 11, while covering an Israeli raid.

“We sleep and wake to the sound of clashes, so we are worried and afraid,” said 16-year-old Majd Owis.

“This is not a life. We want to live in dignity and peace,” added artist Fidaa Sammar.

