Ancient city of Ur development enters executive phase

The Secretariat of the Iraqi Cabinet announced on Friday that the Iraqi government has allocated 10 billion dinars for the development of the ancient city of Ur.

According to the official Iraqi news agency (INA), the spokesman for the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Haider Majid, said: “The committee related to the secretariat of the cabinet headed by Hamid Al-Ghazi will continue its meetings to develop the ancient city of Ur.”

He added: “In the recent meeting, the amount of 10 billion dinars from the Dhi Qar governorate fund was allocated with the aim of starting the construction of infrastructure in the tourist town adjacent to the ancient city of Ur.”

Majid stressed that all measures have been taken to develop the ancient city of Ur and a contract has been signed with a local company.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Cabinet Secretariat also stressed that the company began work on building the tourist town infrastructure as a prelude to further development of the ancient city of Ur.

Source: Middle East